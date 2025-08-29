Course Toward Tianjin: Lukashenko Embarks on Working Visit to China

President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has departed on a working visit to the People's Republic of China, reports BELTA.

The head of state’s aircraft took off from Bolbasovo airfield—where Lukashenko spent the day prior to the visit in his homeland—and is heading toward the Chinese city of Tianjin. From August 31 to September 1, Tianjin will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

On Belarus’s Significance within the "Shanghai Family"

This upcoming summit promises to be the largest in the organization’s history. Notably, Belarus became a full member of the SCO at last year’s summit, affirming its commitment to this expanding regional alliance.

Currently, ten nations are members of the SCO: Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

According to the Belarusian presidential press service, during his speech at the SCO Heads of State Council, Lukashenko will present Belarusian proposals for further development of multifaceted cooperation within the “Shanghai family,” and will highlight key issues demanding increased attention.

It is expected that among the most critical documents to be adopted will be the Tianjin Declaration and the strategic development plan for the SCO for the next decade—up to 2035. Additionally, other matters relating to security, economic, and humanitarian cooperation will be discussed, along with the adoption of resolutions, joint statements, and intergovernmental agreements.

President Lukashenko will also participate in the “SCO Plus” format. Leaders of observer states, representatives of international organizations, distinguished guests, and invitees from the Chinese hosting side will join the summit. Over thirty heads of state and international organization leaders are expected to attend.

In an interview published just prior to his visit, Lukashenko shared his assessment of Belarus’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

“This is very important for us—as you say, to be part of this family,” he stated. “It inspires every nation, including Belarus, to know that their President is part of this reputable family.”

Lukashenko emphasized that SCO members are countries shaping the development of our planet today. At the core are powerful nations like Russia, China, and India, around which other advanced and emerging states have gathered.

“We have a strong currency—the yuan—which many countries now look to, including us. Our transactions in yuan already surpass those in dollars. This is partly due to the reckless sanctions imposed by the United States. The rupee and the Russian ruble are also strong currencies. Therefore, financially and economically, we possess significant strength. Without the SCO, many issues would remain unresolved,” he affirmed.

Lukashenko also provided data indicating that the majority of Belarus’s trade and exports are with SCO countries. Various problems and opportunities are actively discussed within the organization.

“It’s a great honor to be part of the SCO,” he noted, “but it’s also incredibly beneficial for our economy and industry. Especially for manufacturing. In China, we now receive everything we used to buy from the West—engines, hydraulics, components for our automobiles,” he explained.

He called for a more accelerated path toward enhanced cooperation within the SCO. “Perhaps it’s time to create our own currency for international settlements. It might be the yuan or some other common currency,” he suggested.

Anticipation for the Parade in Beijing

By invitation from Chinese authorities, on September 3rd, Lukashenko will participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japanese militarism and the end of World War II. The Belarusian leader will attend the parade on Tiananmen Square.

He has previously participated in similar events commemorating significant anniversaries. Asked about his expectations this time, he replied:

“I want to see what China has achieved in terms of military and defense capabilities over the past ten years, and compare it to ten years ago,” he said. “Back then, it was very powerful, very impressive. You showcased the most advanced weaponry. I believe President Xi Jinping will meet our expectations and will not let us down. He will display all the cutting-edge capabilities China currently possesses.”

On the Bilateral Agenda During the Visit

Lukashenko’s days in China will also be filled with negotiations with fellow heads of state. Particular attention will be paid to developing Belarus-China cooperation, reports the presidential press service.

In the interview, Lukashenko shared that Belarus learns from China and adopts its experience: “I am convinced that one should not just observe China but also incorporate some of its practices into our own reality.”

In 2022, the bilateral relationship between Belarus and China was elevated to a comprehensive, all-weather strategic partnership. “We see this manifested in our collaboration, especially in the economic sphere. I hope our economic and financial ties will eventually reach the level of our political partnership,” he said.