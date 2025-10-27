3.70 BYN
"Crazy Scam" – Lukashenko on Lithuania's Border Closure
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko called Lithuania's border closure a "crazy scam." He made this statement at the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BelTA reports.
"It wasn't just us, the participants, who were looking forward to the conference. So were our opponents, who are closely watching us today. Not everyone was supposed to get to Minsk. This was precisely the goal some of our neighbors were pursuing when they pulled off this crazy border closure. And they came up with an absurd pretext: balloons. Even for a small country like Lithuania, this is trivial," the head of state said.
"I can responsibly state that there is no talk of any extraordinary illegal trafficking. But this speaks a lot about the political potential of our conference," Lukashenko added.