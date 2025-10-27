Lukashenko Reproaches European Politicians for Unwillingness to Work towards Peaceful Settlement

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko criticized European politicians for their unwillingness to work for a peaceful settlement. He made this statement at the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BelTA reports.

"So far, the impression is that Europe doesn't need peace. Politicians have forgotten the horrors of World War II. They believe that building up their military potential will protect them. No, and no! This is a dead end, another rung on the ladder of escalation," the Belarusian leader emphasized.