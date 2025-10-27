President Lukashenko: Guarantees within the Union State Are Strictly Defensive

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated at the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security that the measures provided for by the Treaty on Security Guarantees within the Union State are purely defensive in nature, reports BELTA.

“The Treaty on Security Guarantees within the Union State, signed last year, allows the use of any types of weapons, including nuclear. For defense! I emphasize again: this step is purely defensive and is carried out strictly in accordance with international law and the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” the Belarusian leader stated.