Deployment of the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus is a response to the escalation of the situation in the region and current threats. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BelTA reports.

"Deployment of these weapons in Belarus is nothing more than a response to the escalation of the situation in the region and current threats. Please, let's move away from this, and the talk about the Oreshnik system will drop. We are not threatening anyone; we are simply ensuring our own security. Moreover, we are always open to constructive dialogue and mutual steps to reduce tensions. If our partners in the West are ready for this, so we or Russia will not to leave a favour unanswered!" the Belarusian leader stated.