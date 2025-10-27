" The so-called civilized world has come to an end. That's for sure. The actions of not only our neighbors, but also Europe and other powers in general (don't be fooled by the U.S.) are as much an element of hybrid warfare as Warsaw's recent border closure," the head of state said. " This is the 21st century: closed skies, barbed wire, complete rejection of dissent. And this is just the beginning."

Speaking about the consequences, Alexander Lukashenko noted that this affected, for example, the supply of goods from China to the European Union. However, China, together with Russia, found workarounds in the current situation, including via the Northern Sea Route. "This resulted in enormous losses – not only for Belarus (we earned some money on transit), but also for Poland. It earned 65-70% from this Chinese transit. The rest – goods movement through Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus – accounted for 30-35% for our countries. Who lost from this? It's clear who. Now they're trying to find a way out of this situation. It's unlikely. You know what China is like, and you know their approach in this regard," the President revealed the details.