Lukashenko: Western Countries' Policy - Direct Path to Self-Isolation from the World
Western politicians are leading their countries toward self-isolation from the world. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BelTA reports.
"Western politicians are still convinced that they can force everyone to follow their interests. And those who don't bend will be isolated. But they refuse to understand and accept today's reality. Their policy of illegal sanctions and new dividing lines—be it ideological barriers, closed borders, or the sky—is a direct path to self-isolation from the world," the head of state asserted.
He noted that the world as a whole has taken a step forward, and an understanding of the need for conflict-free coexistence, tolerance, and respect for differences is coming to the forefront. And in this world, the Global Majority has recognized itself as a full and equal participant.