Western politicians are leading their countries toward self-isolation from the world. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BelTA reports.

"Western politicians are still convinced that they can force everyone to follow their interests. And those who don't bend will be isolated. But they refuse to understand and accept today's reality. Their policy of illegal sanctions and new dividing lines—be it ideological barriers, closed borders, or the sky—is a direct path to self-isolation from the world," the head of state asserted.