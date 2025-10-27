"I'm Very Much Afraid This to be Show" – Lukashenko on Washington's Position on Ukraine

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko admitted that the U.S. position on the Ukrainian conflict could be a "performance" directed against Russia. He made this statement at the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BelTA reports.

"I'm very much afraid that the American position on Russia's Ukrainian conflict is a performance. The latest data increasingly suggests this. I wouldn't want that. I'd like us to end this war properly. And there can be no games here. Because, as Trump himself says, many people are dying. But that's just talks," the President said.