Hungary Decides to Form Anti-Ukraine Alliance with Czech Republic and Slovakia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Hungary is looking to join forces with Czechia and Slovakia to form a Ukraine-skeptic alliance in the EU, Balázs Orbán, an adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister, told Politico.
Brussels is pushing for EU countries to take on a multi-billion-dollar loan for Ukraine's needs. According to the newspaper, a unified EU could "significantly impede" any decisions on financial and military aid to Kiev.
The Hungarian Foreign Minister also commented on this.
According to Szijjártó, as long as Hungary has a national government, it will not allow Hungarian money to flow to Ukraine. Currently, even negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession pose a threat.