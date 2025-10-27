Hungary Decides to Form Anti-Ukraine Alliance with Czech Republic and Slovakia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a1b4867d-b531-4386-a949-7762d69eecf2/conversions/cf3d0c93-0a53-4b8a-9c43-41d3382c90e6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a1b4867d-b531-4386-a949-7762d69eecf2/conversions/cf3d0c93-0a53-4b8a-9c43-41d3382c90e6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a1b4867d-b531-4386-a949-7762d69eecf2/conversions/cf3d0c93-0a53-4b8a-9c43-41d3382c90e6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a1b4867d-b531-4386-a949-7762d69eecf2/conversions/cf3d0c93-0a53-4b8a-9c43-41d3382c90e6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Hungary is looking to join forces with Czechia and Slovakia to form a Ukraine-skeptic alliance in the EU, Balázs Orbán, an adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister, told Politico.

Brussels is pushing for EU countries to take on a multi-billion-dollar loan for Ukraine's needs. According to the newspaper, a unified EU could "significantly impede" any decisions on financial and military aid to Kiev.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister also commented on this.

