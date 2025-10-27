Watch onlineTV Programm
Hungary Decides to Form Anti-Ukraine Alliance with Czech Republic and Slovakia

Hungary is looking to join forces with Czechia and Slovakia to form a Ukraine-skeptic alliance in the EU, Balázs Orbán, an adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister, told Politico.

Brussels is pushing for EU countries to take on a multi-billion-dollar loan for Ukraine's needs. According to the newspaper, a unified EU could "significantly impede" any decisions on financial and military aid to Kiev.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister also commented on this.

According to Szijjártó, as long as Hungary has a national government, it will not allow Hungarian money to flow to Ukraine. Currently, even negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession pose a threat.

