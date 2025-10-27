The head of state noted that the Minsk Conference is gaining increasing popularity each year and has already secured its place in the international event calendar. For example, this year, 48 countries are participating, compared to 38 in 2024.

“Why? Where else can we openly and honestly discuss fundamental security issues on our shared continent? In Munich? Maybe. But there, they only want to see and hear those who have passed through the ‘ideological sieve.’ If it were up to them, they wouldn’t let Americans in. Perhaps they would again speak the truth about the ‘European garden’: about lost values, dependence, hypocrisy, censorship, and double standards,” the head of state stated.