President of Belarus Highlights Ineffectiveness of Munich Security Conference Platform
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the failure of the Munich Security Conference platform. This was discussed at the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, reports BELTA.
“An insane scam,” Lukashenko described the closure of the border by Lithuania.
The head of state noted that the Minsk Conference is gaining increasing popularity each year and has already secured its place in the international event calendar. For example, this year, 48 countries are participating, compared to 38 in 2024.
“Why? Where else can we openly and honestly discuss fundamental security issues on our shared continent? In Munich? Maybe. But there, they only want to see and hear those who have passed through the ‘ideological sieve.’ If it were up to them, they wouldn’t let Americans in. Perhaps they would again speak the truth about the ‘European garden’: about lost values, dependence, hypocrisy, censorship, and double standards,” the head of state stated.