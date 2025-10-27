The West has already resorted to theft, using other countries' gold and foreign exchange reserves. The head of state made these statements at the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BELTA reports.

"Fine, sanctions. They've already resorted to theft. Take the gold and foreign exchange reserves of Russia and Belarus. They've already resorted to taking this money without a twinge of conscience and using it as their own wherever they see fit," the President noted.