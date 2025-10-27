President of Belarus Calls so-called Spontaneous Revolutions of Generation Z a Separate Challenge

There remains a colossal number of security issues that require discussion and solutions, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated at the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, reports BELTA.

“Recently, we have managed to reach solutions (hopefully long-term) for several long-standing conflicts: Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a peace agreement, and the two-year war in Gaza has stopped,” said the President. “There is no hope for breakthroughs in other hot spots.”

Alexander Lukashenko recalled an example he cited at the previous conference, noting that there are about 50 armed conflicts of varying intensity worldwide. This is the highest number since the end of World War II.