Current government of Belarus serves until new one is formed

Фото: belta.by

On February 3, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 47 "On the Powers of the Government of the Republic of Belarus", BELTA reported, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

In accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, on February 3, 2025, the government steps down to the President-elect.

In order to ensure the uninterrupted work of the executive power vertical, the head of state, based on paragraph 7 of Article 84 and part 11 of Article 106 of the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, by his decree instructed the prime minister, his deputies, ministers, chairmen of state committees and the head of the Office of the Council of Ministers to continue performing their duties until the new government is formed.