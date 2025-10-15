news.by

Supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would cause colossal damage to the prospects for normalizing relations between Russia and the United States, the Russian Foreign Minister stated in an interview with Kommersant newspaper.

According to Sergey Lavrov, even the U.S. President himself acknowledged that the transfer of these cruise missiles would be a "very serious escalation." He emphasized that if the delivery goes ahead, Ukraine "will no longer be involved."

Earlier, Trump confirmed that he had almost made a decision Tomahawk missiles delivery to Ukraine, but wanted to understand how Kiev intends to use them. Kiev expects the final decision to be made as early as October 17 during a meeting between Trump and the head of the Ukrainian regime.