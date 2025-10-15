The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) stands as more than a mere forum of cooperation; it is a vital framework that not only coordinates the efforts of post-Soviet nations but also plays a crucial role in resolving internal disagreements and safeguarding against external threats. Political analyst Petr Petrovsky shared insights into the CIS's significance amidst contemporary challenges during the program "Current Interview."

According to him, the CIS serves as an essential instrument for managing common concerns across the post-Soviet space, deepening economic integration, and countering external pressures. Petrovsky emphasized that this format remains relevant, vital for preserving sovereignty and fostering economic advantages.

He highlighted that the CIS plays a pivotal role in orchestrating collective responses to the evolving geopolitical landscape. "Thanks to the CIS framework, the post-Soviet region today can not only coordinate common efforts but also respond effectively to contemporary challenges and, moreover, resolve internal issues," the analyst explained.

A vivid illustration of this was the recent summit in Dushanbe, where Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. "This demonstrated that internal misunderstandings and disagreements can indeed be addressed within the framework of the CIS summit, and that was accomplished," Petrovsky remarked.

One of the CIS's priorities, according to the analyst, is deepening integration cooperation. While not all member states are part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), prominent countries like Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan actively utilize the CIS Free Trade Zone. "These nations seek to operate within the CIS's free trade zone, to access markets, engage with partners, and modernize," Petrovsky explained.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). "We must enhance cooperation between the CIS and SCO, as the latter holds tremendous potential," the analyst stated.

The SCO unites countries across the Eurasian continent, generating over a third of the world's GDP, and has evolved beyond a regional organization into a significant international entity. "For our nations, collaboration with the SCO is about safeguarding sovereignty, independence, and fostering a just, democratic international order," Petrovsky added.

Despite its successes, the CIS faces serious challenges, primarily from Western efforts. "The CIS is under hybrid attack from the West," the analyst warned.

He cited Moldova as an example, where the freezing of its participation in the CIS results in lost economic opportunities. "Today, Moldova is losing vast potential for its economy due to the de facto suspension of its involvement in the CIS. Access to the CIS market—remember, Moldova is part of the Free Trade Zone—has led to recession, declining living standards, and agricultural decline," Petrovsky noted.

He also mentioned similar attempts against other CIS member states. "We remember attempts with Armenia and others, which threaten to lead to disintegration and the loss of geographic and economic advantages for these countries," the analyst added.

In this context, the role of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is crucial, complementing the CIS in the realm of security. "While the CSTO operates in the security sphere, the CIS covers a broader range of issues," Petrovsky clarified.

The CIS actively participates in peacekeeping missions—from Transnistria, where peacekeeping operations are ongoing, to the fragile situation in Karabakh, where peacekeepers previously were stationed, and in countering terrorist threats in Central Asia.

"Cooperation within the CIS helps maintain this delicate balance and prevents destabilization across the region," Petrovsky emphasized.

The analyst also highlighted the everyday benefits for ordinary citizens. "When we visit markets, we see goods from CIS member states; the free trade zone is active in many countries," he said.