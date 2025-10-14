Pskov Welcomes International Conference on Post-Soviet Space

Today, the historic city of Pskov hosts the International Scientific and Practical Conference titled "The Post-Soviet Space in Historical Retrospective," dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty establishing the Eurasian Economic Community.

Each delegate prepared a presentation centered on the rich historical and cultural heritage of the post-Soviet region. The primary aim of the forum is to facilitate a comprehensive dialogue on the outcomes and future prospects of the processes of integration and disintegration unfolding across the former Soviet republics. Special attention is given to the roles of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, as well as the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States, within the framework of contemporary unifying initiatives.