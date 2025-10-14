Witkoff Wants to Leave Post as US Special Envoy After Gaza Deal

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff wants to leave his post to focus on his own business, Middle East Eye reports, citing sources.

The article notes that Witkoff intends to devote time to his business after months of "exhaustive" diplomacy in the Middle East.

Witkoff's departure, the article notes, could call into question how actively the United States will participate in subsequent stages of US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan.

Meanwhile, during a meeting between Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the summit in Egypt, Witkoff stated that he would focus on implementing the next stages of the Gaza agreement, specifically its reconstruction.