Financial Times: Tomahawks to be guided by Americans
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukrainian troops will be barred from Tomahawk missiles under any circumstances, the Financial Times reports. The newspaper cites a high-ranking Western military official who participated in the discussions.
The publication reports that if the decision to transfer the missiles is made, American contractors will assume control. Ukrainian troops may not even be trained to operate these missiles. This, according to the source, will give the U.S. control over the targeting process and other aspects of the missiles' use.
The source also stated that the deliveries could be completed relatively quickly.
Photo: RIA Novosti