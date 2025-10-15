U.S. Passport Left Top Ten Most Powerful Passports in the World

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/deb70145-efde-4a95-aaf6-b0c1d2ee7eee/conversions/c44f976f-d8dc-48b4-902e-a29200d350a7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/deb70145-efde-4a95-aaf6-b0c1d2ee7eee/conversions/c44f976f-d8dc-48b4-902e-a29200d350a7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/deb70145-efde-4a95-aaf6-b0c1d2ee7eee/conversions/c44f976f-d8dc-48b4-902e-a29200d350a7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/deb70145-efde-4a95-aaf6-b0c1d2ee7eee/conversions/c44f976f-d8dc-48b4-902e-a29200d350a7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The U.S. passport is no longer among the top 10 most powerful passports in the world. It now ranks 12th in the Henley Passport Index, compiled by consulting firm Henley & Partners, RIA Novosti reports.

Nominally, the U.S. passport ranks 12th, tied with the Malaysian passport. However, given that several countries share the same ranking, the U.S. ranks only 38th.

According to the index, U.S. citizens can visit 180 countries visa-free or with a visa on arrival—the same number as Malaysian citizens. By comparison, holders of the Singapore passport, the most powerful in the world, have access to 193 countries.

As noted by the American publication Newsweek, the U.S. passport ranked tenth in the July ranking, tied with Iceland and Lithuania, but has since "significantly lost ground".