Today, the defense ministries of Belarus and Russia have reached an exemplary level of collaboration, as stated by the Minister of Defense of Belarus during a joint meeting in Moscow.

According to Viktor Khrenin, the parties are successfully advancing integrated military systems, a fact confirmed by the recent "Zapad-2025" exercises. Cooperation in military personnel training is also progressing effectively.

Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defense of Belarus, remarked:

"Undoubtedly, there are many other areas of military cooperation in which we have achieved significant results. This allows us to characterize the interaction between our defense agencies as dynamically developing for many years. An important role in this is played by the collegium, a constantly functioning advisory body that enables us to productively review issues related to Belarusian-Russian military cooperation."