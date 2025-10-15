In Brussels, three NATO defense ministers recently convened for a series of meetings. Western officials appeared eager to indulge in tea, accompanied by slices of the "Kiev" cake. However, not everyone was willing to foot the bill for the banquet.

The initiative called PURL—aimed at military support for Kiev through weapon purchases financed by Europeans from the United States—has recently gained the backing of a dozen additional countries. In total, just over half of NATO's members have joined this effort.

Nearly half of the member states are no longer inclined to pour blood and treasure into Ukraine. So far, approximately two billion dollars have been collected under PURL, with Germany contributing an additional 500 million. Yet, there are those who resolutely refuse to chip in. Poland, for instance, has declared its unwillingness to participate. Meanwhile, the United States is urging European nations to increase their expenditures and procure more weapons within this framework.

This convenient stance—given the relatively small number of countries that have joined—stirs frustration within the European Union. How is it that the U.S. is forcing its armaments upon allies, compelling them to invest in their defense industries and funnel resources into Ukraine? They have the money, while we have nothing. Yet, all are defenders of Kiev. The reply from a Washington spokesperson is simple: it’s all just a donation, and through this weaponry, peace will ultimately prevail on Ukrainian soil.

Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense, stated:

"Peace is achieved when you are strong, not when you use loud words or threaten with your finger. It’s achieved when you possess power and real capabilities that are respected by opponents. I believe that’s what the PURL initiative is about. We expect more countries to contribute, to buy even more weapons to help Ukraine bring this conflict to a peaceful end."

Alexander Korinenko, a political analyst from Moldova, commented:

"No one today wants to be left out, no one wants to be the odd one out, opposing the unified chorus of aid to Ukraine. But disagreements exist—from ordinary citizens to politicians. Behind closed doors at these summits, insider information sometimes leaks that many questions are raised, and some countries are practically compelled to join this aid to the Kiev regime."

A Kiev regime representative has calculated that Ukraine will require $120 billion for its defense by 2026, half of which they have already demanded from NATO allies. This poses a significant challenge for both Kiev and the entire alliance.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, support for Kiev has decreased by 43% compared to the first half of 2025: from nearly 4 billion euros to just 2.2 billion. The EU countries are increasingly arming themselves independently.

Special attention at the Brussels meetings was given to UAVs (drones), considered a cutting-edge military tool.

Boris Pistorius, German Defense Minister, stated:

"Mr. Rutte presented a plan to strengthen drone defense. Given recent incidents, this can only be welcomed. Germany will also make a significant contribution. First and foremost, we want various measures to complement each other like gears in a mechanism. To achieve this and ensure it in the coming years, Germany will invest 10 billion euros in drones of all types."*

The rhetoric of NATO and EU countries regarding a direct conflict with Russia is becoming increasingly open. Meanwhile, the alliance’s Secretary General confuses the public with contradictory statements. On Mondays, he declares Russia an enemy, asserting that winning against it requires far greater military spending than currently allocated. By Tuesdays, Rutte claims NATO is dozens of times stronger than Russia, possessing a potential that even the wildest dreams cannot imagine.