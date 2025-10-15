3.73 BYN
NATO Members Expected to Participate in PURL Program
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson the countries unwilling to buy U.S. weapons for Kiev are finding themselves under pressure from their allies, Politico quoted.
This concerns the PURL program, which envisions the purchase of American weapons by U.S. NATO allies for subsequent transfer to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the Swedish Defense Ministry, approximately 20 alliance member states are willing to support the scheme. However, they, he stated, expect "fair burden sharing."
So, growing support for the program increases pressure on those who have not yet joined particularly the UK and France.