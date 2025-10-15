news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d9365b73-a526-4ba9-bf19-7dba367f30c7/conversions/35a33071-51b3-4d0b-adf8-6b14b66f5354-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d9365b73-a526-4ba9-bf19-7dba367f30c7/conversions/35a33071-51b3-4d0b-adf8-6b14b66f5354-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d9365b73-a526-4ba9-bf19-7dba367f30c7/conversions/35a33071-51b3-4d0b-adf8-6b14b66f5354-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d9365b73-a526-4ba9-bf19-7dba367f30c7/conversions/35a33071-51b3-4d0b-adf8-6b14b66f5354-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has information that British intelligence agencies, working with Ukraine, are preparing sabotage operations against the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. This was stated by FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of the CIS Member States in Samarkand, BelTA reports, citing TASS.

"We have information that the British, working with Ukrainian intelligence agencies, are preparing subversion operations against the Turkish Stream gas pipeline," Bortnikov said, without providing further details.

Bortnikov also noted that, according to the information received, terrorist attacks and sabotage by Ukrainian intelligence services in Russia are carried out under the auspices of British intelligence services. He stated that British intelligence services directly oversaw Operation Spiderweb—the Kiev drone attacks on Russian military airfields housing strategic bombers.

Furthermore, the director of the Russian FSB stated that Western elites, with the help of the intelligence services, are attempting to impede the emergence of a new architecture of international relations "based on genuine principles of sovereign equality, indivisible security, non-interference in the internal affairs, and respect for the national interests of each state."

Bortnikov emphasized that the Euro-Atlantic ruling circles are countering the growing demand from global majority countries for a unifying agenda, currently promoted by organizations like the SCO and BRICS, with aggressive propaganda, armed conflicts, sanctions wars, color revolutions, international terrorism and political and religious extremism. The intelligence services of leading NATO countries play a key organizing and coordinating role in this effort.