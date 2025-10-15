3.73 BYN
Orbán Accuses EU of Dragging Out Ukrainian Conflict
Europe must follow U.S. President Donald Trump's example and begin negotiations with Russia, otherwise it risks being left "in the audience hall" as it did during the Middle East peace process. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated.
According to him, Trump was able to achieve peace where chaos reigned for decades, while the EU limited itself to mere rhetoric. Orbán is convinced that if Europe had not interfered with U.S. mediation, the conflict in Ukraine would already be over. Brussels is pursuing a military strategy and is even trying to drag Trump into continuing the war.
Meanwhile, according to Orbán, Washington has efficiently withdrawn from the conflict, profiting from arms supplies to Europeans, who then forward them to Kiev.
RIA Novosti