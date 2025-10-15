Europe must follow U.S. President Donald Trump's example and begin negotiations with Russia, otherwise it risks being left "in the audience hall" as it did during the Middle East peace process. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated.

According to him, Trump was able to achieve peace where chaos reigned for decades, while the EU limited itself to mere rhetoric. Orbán is convinced that if Europe had not interfered with U.S. mediation, the conflict in Ukraine would already be over. Brussels is pursuing a military strategy and is even trying to drag Trump into continuing the war.