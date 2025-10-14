Flow of Ukrainians into Germany rises tenfold

German social systems should brace themselves for additional expenditures. Following the lifting of the ban on the departure of men aged 18 to 22, the number of Ukrainians seeking protection in the Federal Republic of Germany has surged tenfold.

According to reports from the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the number of asylum requests from this demographic has risen from approximately one hundred per week to nearly a thousand. Whether this is a temporary phenomenon remains uncertain at this time. In May, nearly 8,000 Ukrainians were granted asylum, while in September, that number had climbed to almost 19,000.