Ryzhenkov Elected Vice Chairman of Non-Aligned Movement Bureau

On the sidelines of the forum, Maxim Ryzhenkov held a series of talks with colleagues from Asia and the Middle East. He and the Bangladeshi Foreign Minister agreed to intensify intergovernmental mechanisms. With the Venezuelan side, new initiatives in the energy and humanitarian spheres were discussed, as well as the protection of international law from unilateral sanctions. With representatives of Uganda, the launch of an assembly plant for Belarusian equipment and food security were emphasized. With Serbia, the parties agreed to intensify cooperation in industry, transport, and pharmaceuticals. With Myanmar, high-level visits and participation in the Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security, as well as projects in education and mechanical engineering, were discussed.