Easter with the President: Words on Peace, Children's Smiles, and Belarus’s Greatest Achievement

The radiant holiday unites many Belarusians. Orthodoxy is the most numerous faith in our country, with over 4.5 million believers. It embodies ancestral traditions, hope for the future, and the end of the Great Fast. This day is a joyful celebration for all who hold faith dear. As tradition dictates, the President lights an Easter candle in one of Belarus’s churches.

This year, in the Mogilev Region, at the Church of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker, revered by all Christian denominations - prayers are raised in hope of a miracle. Belarus has much to cherish. As the President affirms, we live in peace and harmony, free from war and conflict - that is our nation’s greatest triumph.

On April 12th, at Saint Nicholas’s church, like in all Orthodox churches, discussions centered around the future. People came to congratulate one another, to pray for peace and their families. Easter reminds us of things sometimes forgotten: home, silence, happiness, and a clear tomorrow.

Each Easter, the President visits very small churches - his homeland, the Shklov District, in the village of Yevdokimovichi.

Before the church, children greeted the President with gifts, and in return, he presented them with Easter baskets.

After lighting the Easter candle, the President spoke with parishioners about what matters most, especially with his fellow countrymen.

The President admitted that visits to his native places evoke warm memories, despite challenging times. “It was very difficult, but it always is and always will be. That is life - given to us by God - to keep us from becoming rigid, to keep us moving,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

He added, “We have nothing to complain about; we live in the most important thing - peace and harmony, without wars. That is our people’s greatest achievement. It’s wonderful that we have children among us - children who do not cry or worry.”

Sadly, tears are now present in our neighbors’ regions. On Easter, the Belarusian people pray for all - those west and east of Belarus.

The President thanked the parishioners for their presence and extended warm Easter wishes.

He pointed out that Belarus is often called a small country, though that’s not entirely true. “People - good and kind - live everywhere - from Grodno to Orsha. Everyone needs help. But, as a rural man, I believe help should be where it is needed. When we start helping where it’s unnecessary, we change. I won’t speak on this festive day about what kind of change - though you know well,” he noted.

“My duty is to come to this sacred place and perform my favorite act - lighting a candle. That’s what I love most when I visit a church. And I did it with you,” he added.

“I wish you health. Everything else we will find. As I often say, if we can’t find it, we will buy it - though health cannot be bought. God grants us health only when we strive for it ourselves. Let’s do everything for the sake of health. May all your efforts bring you a good and happy life, especially your children,” the President wished, concluding with: “Christ is Risen!”

The main shrine of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker’s Church is the ark containing relics and icons of the saint. The President was presented with an icon, considered “prayed over,” which had been kept in the church for nearly ten years.

“I will now pray for our people, looking at this icon, that they may have goodness and health,” he said.

In return, the President presented the church with an icon of the Mother of God, “Vladimirskaya,” created at the Holy Elizabeth Monastery - a sacred site for Belarusians.

“May it be a reminder for you,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

As he left the church, people were waiting to exchange brief but memorable words.

“Thank you. Wishing you health, good health, and joyful holidays. All the best. If things become very difficult, the district executive committee chairman promised help at any moment. So, you can call on him here,” he advised. “All the best to you.”

Then, everyone would head home for a family meal, festive kulich (Easter bread), and conversations about what truly matters.

“We pray to God for a peaceful sky above our heads because everything we need is here in Belarus - children, grandchildren, and well-being. Now, we only need to pray that our clear sky remains so, as it was before. All thanks to our President,” said a parishioner.