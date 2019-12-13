Ensuring peaceful future - this is what all efforts of Alexander Lukashenko are aimed at

A beautiful tradition - to fly to St. Petersburg for the CIS and EAEU summits before the New Year. Usually, the leaders flew to St. Petersburg and began negotiations there. But this time, Putin gathered his colleagues in the Leningrad Region.

The informal CIS summit was held first. Putin invited all the heads of state from the Commonwealth. But as soon as the tragic news about the crash of the Baku-Grozny passenger plane appeared, journalists immediately realized that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev should not be expected at the summit.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also announced that he had "caught Covid."

The summit had a sad background. But as the host, Putin spoke about the positive dynamics in the CIS. The negotiations continued behind closed doors, and then the Russian leader left with his colleagues. 9.5 hours of work - of which 1.5 hours Lukashenko and Putin talked tete-a-tete.

"We talked about everything, both personal and state, about problems. Not only interstate, but also global ones are just right now," the Belarusian leader noted.

Alexander Lukashenko:

Read what the future Chancellor of Germany says: "We are not children. We know what cheap gas is." This means that they will buy cheap gas from Russia. Only idiots could fail to take advantage of this. Especially when one line of the gas pipeline (we are talking about the surviving line of the Nord Stream gas pipeline - editor's note) - they did not have time to blow it up there. Therefore, Russia can supply 25 billion cubic meters through this line. "As far as I know. Yesterday I asked Vladimir Vladimirovich if the Russians were ready to sell. He said: "We have always been ready." So let them buy, pay money to Russia and restore normal relations," said the head of the Belarusian state.

"Europe is not going anywhere," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko. - Now there is a struggle for resources, and here resources are just being given away. Well, they say that the Americans are also ready to participate in the purchase of shares, who would have thought, of Nord Stream. I heard them say so. It is possible. Well, for God's sake, let them buy."

Talking to journalists, the First shared what perfume he uses: "I have been using Eternity since the first day of my presidential life."

The leaders talked behind closed doors for almost three hours. Journalists repeatedly tried to invite members of the Belarusian delegation for an interview, but they did not want to make hasty statements. As the President of Belarus later said, there were debates.