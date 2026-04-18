MINSK, April 20, 2026 — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has declared he will never play the role of a compliant echo or decorative prop for any foreign power — not even for Donald Trump.

In his interview with RT, the president told state news agency BELTA that his standing in the West might have been far more favourable had he simply gone along with their policies and served as a convenient backdrop. “But I am not that kind of man: I cannot nod along and be a decoration for anyone, including for Trump,” he stressed.