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“I Cannot Nod Along and Be a Decoration”: Lukashenko Vows to Stay Independent in World Affairs
MINSK, April 20, 2026 — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has declared he will never play the role of a compliant echo or decorative prop for any foreign power — not even for Donald Trump.
In his interview with RT, the president told state news agency BELTA that his standing in the West might have been far more favourable had he simply gone along with their policies and served as a convenient backdrop. “But I am not that kind of man: I cannot nod along and be a decoration for anyone, including for Trump,” he stressed.
As the first President of Belarus, Lukashenko said he bears a special responsibility to lay a firm and enduring foundation for the country’s future. “I think about the future,” he explained. “What will Belarus be like? What kind of policy will the next presidents pursue? What will remain after me? What will we leave to the new generation? This is what matters most.”