In the next year or two, trade turnover between Belarus and Algeria should reach at least $500 mln

Following talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that Belarus and Algeria should reach at least $500 million in trade turnover in the next year or two, BELTA reports.

"We should reach at least half a billion dollars in trade turnover in the next year or two," Lukashenko stated.

"I can confidently say that the talks with my colleague were very concrete. We discussed the entire bilateral agenda, as well as the current international situation," the Belarusian President said.

"Algeria is a global gateway to Africa. This is our pragmatism. We discussed a great deal. Absolutely no topics were off-limits. These include not only humanitarian issues and agriculture, but also the military-industrial complex," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

"We are ready to share technologies and train your people," the President assured.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune also told about the results of the talks: "We assessed our steps in bilateral relations. We discussed key issues and our plan for 2026-2027. We agreed to support investment in agriculture, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, and scientific research. Our ministers discussed all trade issues."

The Algerian President noted the prospects for increased trade between the two countries.