MINSK, April 20, 2026 — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has declared that the relentless fight for justice remains the cornerstone of his political philosophy and the defining force of his leadership.

In a candid interview with RT, the Belarusian leader underscored his unwavering commitment to combating corruption and championing fairness, state news agency BELTA reports.

RT host Rick Sanchez opened the conversation by noting that Lukashenko’s uncompromising stance on corruption is well known in the West, where it is frequently described as the president’s professional creed. The journalist asked what lay behind this deep-seated conviction.

Lukashenko, who grew up in a poor family, traced his principles to the many injustices he witnessed in his youth. “This principle of justice — it comes from there,” he said. “From seeing that injustice and deciding once and for all that the struggle for justice would be the foundation of my policy.”

He described corruption as “a glaring manifestation and clear indicator of injustice,” warning that, if one digs deep enough, it lies at the root of humanity’s darkest chapters — including war itself.