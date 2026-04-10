Leaders of Belarus and Russia spoke by phone

The Presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, held a telephone conversation on April 12, BelTA reported, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The heads of state exchanged Easter greetings, conveyed warm wishes for health and well-being to their families and friends, and extended their warmest wishes for peace and goodness to the peoples of the two countries.

The Presidents discussed current issues in bilateral relations and upcoming high-level contacts.

Particular attention was paid to preparations for the next Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia, which will be held in June in Minsk and the Minsk Region and will focus on economic cooperation.

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed regional and international issues, as well as key issues on the global agenda.

The presidents focused on cooperation between Belarus, Russia, and the DPRK. Following the official visit of the President of Belarus to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, a list of promising areas of cooperation was identified. The possibility of implementing a number of projects in a trilateral format was discussed during today's conversation.