Lukashenko approves Belarus-Nigeria draft memorandum on customs cooperation
On 26 June Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 246 to approve the draft memorandum of understanding, customs cooperation and mutual assistance between the Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a basis for negotiations, reports the press service of the Belarusian leader.
The draft memorandum outlines the key principles and forms of cooperation between customs authorities, procedures for mutual assistance, information exchange mechanisms, and cooperation in suppressing and investigating customs offenses.
The State Border Committee of Belarus has been authorized to conduct negotiations on the draft agreement and sign it.