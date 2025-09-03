Belarusian MFA lodges protest with Poland following detention of Polish spy

The temporary chargé d'affaires of the Republic of Poland in Belarus, Krzysztof Ożanna, was summoned to the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian MFA,

A firm protest was conveyed to the Polish diplomat, and an official note was handed over regarding the act of espionage committed by Polish citizen Grzegorz Havel in the territory of Belarus.

Details of the detention in Lepel, including a foreign SIM card, chocolate, and a classified document, have been disclosed.

The Polish diplomat was informed of the unacceptable nature of Warsaw's actions, which grossly violate principles of good neighborliness and cause serious harm to bilateral relations.

The Polish side was also notified of Minsk's intention to conduct a legal assessment of the incident.