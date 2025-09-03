3.70 BYN
The Warsaw: "They are dying in Polish hospitals, not treating"
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The healthcare system in Poland is seriously suffering from the build-up of militarism. Warsaw's emergency departments are in a state of collapse.
Patients are waiting for an appointment for hours, some are losing consciousness right in the corridors. Doctors are working themselves to the point of exhaustion, and the conditions are unfavorable for foreign employees.
As the Polish publication The Warsaw writes: "They are dying in hospitals now, not treating".
The reasons are chronic underfunding, staff shortages, and system overload.