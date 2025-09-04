China, Russia, and Belarus Considering Creation of Deep-Water Port

China, Russia, and Belarus are discussing the possibility of constructing a deep-water port terminal, which would be located in the Primorsky Krai region. This information was shared on the Sputnik radio program by Andrey Blokhin, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian region, as reported by sputnik.by.

He explained that the terminal might be established in the Khasansky District of Primorsky Krai.

"Currently, all discussions are in the preliminary stage. Of course, we are interested in its implementation and believe that the necessary conditions are already in place. Starting from the new year, a law on international territories of advanced development will come into force, allowing us to utilize all available preferences," the minister noted.