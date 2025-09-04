In Poland, a widespread revocation of registration certificates for "Belarus" tractors manufactured by MTZ is underway, reports sputnik.by, citing RIA Novosti and one of the Polish farmers.

"I received a notice of annulment for the registration of a tractor that I purchased and registered legally three years ago. It turns out I am not alone in this plight; many other owners of Belarusian tractors have received similar letters," the farmer shared with the agency.

The reason for the withdrawal of registration, according to him, is purportedly that "Belarus" tractors allegedly lack certificates of conformity with European Union standards, despite no issues arising during the purchase of the particular tractor, even when financed through credit.

The farmer estimates that several thousand "Belarus" tractors are in use across Poland. He expressed confidence that the current situation regarding Belarusian tractors in his country has a political underpinning.

"Everything was fine before, but now the tractor is deemed non-compliant with EU regulations. Of course, this is all part of political games and nothing more," he asserted.