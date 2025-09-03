The increasing influence of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is perceived as a threat by the West, although it is actually its unilateral policies that are the source of global instability. This opinion was expressed in an interview by Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Permanent Commission of the House of Representatives on International Affairs of the National Assembly of Belarus.

According to him, Western concerns are "not unfounded," as it has itself ended up on the sidelines of global processes due to its sanctions policies and interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

Sergei Rachkov emphasized that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initiative on global governance is fully aligned with Belarus’s foreign policy course. It is based on principles of multi-vectority, non-interference, and security prioritization.

"Of course, the West, primarily the United States, would not want to relinquish its hegemony. But time is moving forward, the world is developing, and countries of the Global South have become much stronger," Rachkov stated.

He cited the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which unites 26 countries and works across more than 50 areas. The combined economies of the SCO member states amount to nearly $30 trillion, making the organization one of the most powerful centers of economic and political influence.

The parliamentarian also highlighted Belarus’s role in ensuring global food security, which is one of the key areas of cooperation within the SCO.