Tusk Threatens Belarus with Special Measures Over "Zapad-2025" Exercises

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has issued a warning to Belarus, threatening "special measures" in response to the upcoming Russian-Belarusian military exercises "Zapad-2025," reports RIA Novosti.

"I do not rule out, but I will say more next week, that we will implement special measures against Belarus if provocations from the Belarusian side recur," Tusk declared to journalists.

He further explained that he considers the "Zapad-2025" exercises to be a rehearsal for an attack on Poland.