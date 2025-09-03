Lukashenko Tasks Defining "Transparent Rules of the Game" in Cryptocurrency Sector

Regarding the development of digital tokens, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus must not miss the trends and should maintain technological leadership. "The task of the state in such conditions is to define clear, transparent rules of the game and control mechanisms in this sector. This is important because it is a new direction for the country," said the President. "That is why, back in 2023, I issued a series of directives to ensure comprehensive regulation of the digital tokens and cryptocurrencies sector. However, I still do not have any coordinated documents on my desk."