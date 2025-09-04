German Chancellor Friedrich Merz admitted to the weakness of the European Union. In an interview with the YouTube channel of his party, the Christian Democratic Union, Merz stated that Europe is currently unable to play the role in global affairs that it would like to.

Friedrich Merz:

"We depend on American aid. We see that China, Brazil, and other countries feel free in their relations with Russia. A new partnership is emerging in the form of the so-called Shanghai Cooperation Organization. I am concerned and it weighs on me—the fact that we Europeans now cannot play the role we truly want or need to play to safeguard our interests."