Budapest continues to openly purchase Russian oil, while many other European countries acquire it through indirect routes due to low prices. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister and Minister of Foreign Economic Relations Péter Szijjártó.

He described the stance of those who "loudly criticize Hungary and Slovakia but quietly import the same oil via Asia" as hypocritical. Szijjártó also emphasized that the European Union previously rejected Hungary’s request to expand the capacity of pipelines in Southeast Europe, and Croatia increased transit tariffs fivefold compared to baseline rates.