Lukashenko: Belarus has been and remains interested in developing relations with Japan

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Belarus has always been and remains interested in developing constructive and mutually beneficial relations with Japan. This was stated by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko at the ceremony of presenting credentials by foreign ambassadors, including Japanese diplomat Kazuhiro Kuno, BelTA reports.

"Belarus has always been and remains interested in developing constructive and mutually beneficial relations with Japan. And everything here depends solely on Japan. The implementation of humanitarian projects has traditionally contributed to the growth of confidence between our countries," the President said.

He recalled that after the Fukushima disaster, Belarus sent humanitarian aid, and Japanese children came to Belarus for recuperation. More than 400 Japanese experts also visited Belarus to study the experience of overcoming the consequences of Chernobyl.