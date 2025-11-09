Lukashenko Calls for Intensification of Bilateral Contacts with Angola at All Levels

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, congratulated Angolan President João Lourenço and the people of Angola on the 50th anniversary of their independence

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, congratulated Angolan President João Lourenço and the people of Angola on the 50th anniversary of their independence, according to BELTA.

“Over half a century, your country has undergone a difficult path of formation and development. Today, Angola is a sovereign state, one of the leaders on the African continent, with a strong economic potential and political authority in the world,” the congratulatory message states.

Lukashenko expressed pride in Belarus’s historical support for the proud Angolan nation during the Soviet era, helping in its selfless struggle for independence.

“Minsk remains a faithful and reliable partner for Luanda and is ready to expand cooperation in political, trade, economic, and cultural areas, primarily through joint projects in agriculture, machine-building, extractive industries, education, and science,” the president emphasized. “In this regard, I consider it necessary to activate bilateral contacts at all levels.”