Customs Committee: Until Lithuania normalizes traffic, trucks won't cross Belarusian border

Until Lithuania organizes normal traffic through the Medininkai and Šalčininkai border crossings, trucks with Lithuanian registration will not be allowed to cross the Belarusian border, according to the Customs Committee's official statement.

All 1,100 heavy-duty trucks that were not allowed to open the border with Lithuania will be stored in special parking areas near the Kamenny Log, Beniakoni, Berestovitsa, and Kotlovka border crossings.