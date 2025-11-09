3.68 BYN
Customs Committee: Until Lithuania normalizes traffic, trucks won't cross Belarusian border
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Until Lithuania organizes normal traffic through the Medininkai and Šalčininkai border crossings, trucks with Lithuanian registration will not be allowed to cross the Belarusian border, according to the Customs Committee's official statement.
All 1,100 heavy-duty trucks that were not allowed to open the border with Lithuania will be stored in special parking areas near the Kamenny Log, Beniakoni, Berestovitsa, and Kotlovka border crossings.
The Belarusian side made this decision to ensure safety on border access roads and the security of these vehicles. 800 Lithuanian trucks have already been stored in these areas. Drivers who have complied with official customs requirements by moving their vehicles to designated locations may leave Belarus.