Lukashenko Congratulates Nicaragua’s Co-President Ortega Saavedra on 80th Birthday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Nicaragua’s Co-President José Daniel Ortega Saavedra on his 80th birthday, according to BELTA.

“Your long-standing efforts for the benefit of the Nicaraguan people deserve broad recognition. It is difficult to overestimate your personal contribution to building a strong and socially just state,” the congratulatory message states.

The President reaffirmed Belarus’s unwavering commitment to further deepen bilateral relations with Nicaragua in the spirit of partnership and mutual trust. “I am convinced that together we can fully realize the potential of Belarusian-Nicaraguan cooperation in political, trade, economic, scientific, educational, and cultural spheres,” he emphasized.