Lukashenko Congratulates People of Poland on Independence Day

On November 11, 2025, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent a message of congratulations to the Polish people on their National Independence Day, representing all Belarusians and himself personally, according to BELTA.

“In these challenging times, the values of national sovereignty and the freedom of the people, who are shaping their future based on national consciousness, historical wisdom, and mutual respect, are especially significant,” the message reads.

Lukashenko expressed confidence that Poles recognize and understand the importance of human contacts and cooperation with Belarus, emphasizing friendship, trust, and the preservation of shared Christian and cultural heritage.

“Good neighborliness is our priceless gift, which should never be risked by closing borders or endangering national security,” he underscored. “That is why Minsk, demonstrating its commitment to peaceful coexistence, introduced a visa-free entry policy for residents of several European countries, which has already benefited over 120,000 Polish citizens.”