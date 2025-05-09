3.68 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.41 BYN
Lukashenko Calls on Western Politicians and Peoples to Remember Lessons of Great Patriotic War
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during his speech at the military parade in Minsk on May 9, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War, urged politicians and the peoples of Western countries to remember the lessons of that war, reports BELTA.
The president noted that Brussels is systematically transforming the territories of Poland and the Baltic states into staging grounds for attacks on the eastern borders of the NATO bloc. In the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, the European Union plans to increase military expenditures to over 3% of GDP. Warsaw and Vilnius intend to deploy mine-explosive barriers along the borders with Belarus and Russia.
"Therefore, in the face of the monstrous threat of the rebirth of European fascism, we call to remember the lessons of the Great Patriotic War. That is why we need this Victory today and the honoring of those heroes. We call on everyone: politicians, leaders, and the peoples of Western countries," stated Alexander Lukashenko.