Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during his speech at the military parade in Minsk on May 9, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War, urged politicians and the peoples of Western countries to remember the lessons of that war, reports BELTA.

The president noted that Brussels is systematically transforming the territories of Poland and the Baltic states into staging grounds for attacks on the eastern borders of the NATO bloc. In the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, the European Union plans to increase military expenditures to over 3% of GDP. Warsaw and Vilnius intend to deploy mine-explosive barriers along the borders with Belarus and Russia.