Lukashenko: China is a true friend of Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called China a true friend of Belarus. The Belarusian leader said this during a meeting in Beijing with member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the Secretariat and Head of the Office of the CPC Central Committee Cai Qi, BELTA reports.

"Over the three decades of our cooperation, I cannot recall a single case where you would somehow disrespect our country, where you would not support Belarus, where you would not respond well to our requests. In a word, you are true friends," the Belarusian leader said.