Lukashenko congratulated UN Secretary-General António Guterres on his birthday

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on his birthday, BELTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

The President is confident that today, when the Organization faces not only external challenges but also internal problems, it is more important than ever to maintain resolve to maintain the UN's leadership and authority.

"The Republic of Belarus remains committed to the goals of the Organization, demonstrating firmness and steadfastness in its efforts to address key issues of peace and security," the Belarusian leader assured.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus attaches particular importance to its traditionally diverse cooperation with the UN, as well as other countries, based on mutual respect and trust.

"At the same time, we consider it extremely important to adhere to the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states," he added.